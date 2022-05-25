Telecoms subscribers association seeks collaboration with telcos

THE Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATIC), has said collaboration with telecom operators will improve service delivery.

ATIC’s National President, Mr Sina Bilesanmi, made the assertion in a chat with newsmen in Lagos late last week.

He said that the collaboration was necessary following a proposed 40 per cent increase in tariffs for phone calls, data and text messages, by service providers.

Bilesanmi said that subscribers and service providers ought to work together for better understanding and service delivery.

The association’s president described any move to increase the tariffs as unacceptable to subscribers.

”Subscribers ought to be consulted and carried along while discussing any move to increase tariff for calls, data and text messages.





”We are not enjoying quality service. We want to see value for our money. It is unfair to fix prices without considering consumers,” he said.

He urged the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) to consider offering Nigerians free calls every Independence Day anniversary.

