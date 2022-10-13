Technology, innovations key to sustainable energy transition ― Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Thursday, stated that technology innovations are key to achieving sustainable energy transition drive.

This was even as it charged the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) to include this in their curriculum and training so as to complement the government’s effort towards energy transition.

Sylva stated this while delivering his keynote address at the 50th Anniversary and Conference of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) themed “50 years of Training, Innovation and Technological Development: The PTI Example held in Abuja.

He stressed the need for the institute to look at improving on courses in lime with energy transition and transformation even as he noted that the institute is critical in achieving Nigeria’s decade of gas and energy transition target.

“As a training institute in the oil and gas sector, it is imperative for you to know that technology has transformed the oil and gas sector and it is important to leverage on technology, and skill acquisition in line with the government’s energy transition and transformation plans,” he said.

Sylva who spoke through the permanent secretary, Ministry of petroleum resources, Amb. Gabriel Tanimu Aduda said,”As the quest for renewable energy grows, it is also important for PTI to concentrate their teaching and curriculum in areas of technology adoption to boost growth,”

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer(GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, noted that a majority of Nigeria’s population does not have access to clean energy “Which is why the Training Institute must concentrate on technology-driven policies to boost clean and affordable energy to Nigerians,”

He expressed the Company’s readiness to collaborate with the Institute in the area of capacity building for students.

In his welcome address, the Principal/Chief Executive of the Institute Henry Adimula stated that the Institute since its inception has transformed in areas of capacity building and training of its students in line with international standards.

He noted that the institute is focused on research to develop local content capacity in oil and gas technology to enable the country to achieve independence in the design and production of technology for the industry.

