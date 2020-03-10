TASCE students call for Ogun govt intervention over activities of ‘Oro’ worshippers

Students of the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), in Omu-Ijebu, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, have called for the immediate intervention of Governor Dapo Abiodun, over the activities of ‘Oro’ adherents in the community.

The students claimed that their rights to free movements were been tampered with by the traditionalists, who they alleged indiscriminately imposed a curfew on the student community

They submitted that this development affects their peace and also academic activities.

Speaking during a meeting with the Special Assistant to Governor Abiodun on Students Matters, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi, the institution’s Students Union President, Tobiloba Adefesobi, noted that the ‘Oro’ rites mostly come up during the period they are preparing for examinations.

He said, ”The Oro rites always start by 9 pm when our students are still moving around and getting set for their examination. Any lady that put on shorts or trouser that moment will be pursued and if caught, they (adherents) will make sure that whatever the lady is putting on is torn into pieces by them.

”We are not convenient, we cannot move freely around the community of the school, we are being disturbed by the Oro adherents, they are infringing on our rights. We are calling on our amiable Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to come to our aid and stop the imposition of curfews by the Oro adherents in Omu Ijebu.”

In her comment, Omobosola Tijani said the activities of the Oro adherents had been banned, but later started again.

She said, ”We are fed up about this imposition of curfews by the Oro adherents all in the name of their tradition. We cannot read when it is 9 pm because they will ask us not to put on the light, and it always examination period which many of us will not be able to read and this most times lead to failure”.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Omu, Abiola Adeboje, sued for peace, urging the students to obey the culture and tradition of the community.

Adeyemi while responding assured that the government would promptly address the issue before it snowballed into crisis.

He assured that the government would meet with the community heads and the traditional ruler in the town to see how the issue would be resolved peacefully.

“I will also implore the management of this school to liaise with the community heads and the traditional ruler for them to have a good working relationship that would lead to the design of an academic calendar that won’t be affected by the activities of the Oro people,” he added.

The Provost of the institution, Dr Adeola Kiadese, appreciated the state helmsman, for reviving the school despite the undaunting challenges that confronted it under the last administration.

”We knew how it was before, we all knew how the crisis almost collapses this institution but we want to thank our Governor for bringing back the glory of the institution, we also get our subvention regularly without any stress. The support of our excellency is endless”, the Provost said.a