Taraba Reps member donates relief materials to victims of Bandits attack to constituency

The Lawmaker Representing the Bali/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba state at the House of Representatives, Alhaji Gambo Mubarak on Friday flagged off the distribution of relief materials to victims of Bandits, communal clashes and other disasters in the state.

Mubarak while speaking at the occasion said, the gesture was aimed at ameliorating the victims suffering from the menace of insecurity that is ravaging parts of the state and the country at large.

According to the lawmaker, people were suffering for no crime of theirs and needed to be assisted to alleviate their suffering.

“These are mostly very hard-working farmers who do not depend on government or support from anyone to earn their decent living.

“Sadly, the activities of bandits, terrorists and other entities who are out to inflict unnecessary hardship on the people have rendered them helpless. As their representative, I have no option but to come in and cushion the impact of this carnage on our people.

“Thousands have lost their homes, loved ones and means of livelihood. They can not go to the farms for fear of being taken by kidnappers even as their homes have been destroyed and their resources plundered. As their representative, it is almost impossible for me to sleep.

“Consequently, I have decided to provide food items to them just to make sure that they are strong enough to pursue other dreams. I have also provided beddings and empowerment kits for them so that most of them can get productively engaged in various handwork.

“We would continue to do our best but it is important for the government to also come to the rescue of our people who are really suffering from the activities of bandits ravaging our communities” The lawmaker expressed.

Our correspondent reports that items distributed include bags of rice, other assorted food items, beddings, fertilizer, sowing machines and several other items.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent however said the gesture was the first of its kind since they were displaced and thanked the member for coming to their aid.

“Mr Bulus Adama said, “I lost my home and everything except for my wife and children when the bandits attacked our community. My farms are overgrown now and I still can not harvest anything because the bandits are in the bushes in wait for us.

“This is the first time someone has come to our aid. With the sowing machine I have gotten and the food items, I think I can start a new life now” Adama recounted.

