Celebrity birthdays: Mercy Akide, Macaulay Culkin, James Harden celebrate today, August 26

Ex-Super Falcons player Mercy Akide, alongside Super Eagles player Samuel Kalu, Musician Dr Alban, and NBA star James Harden celebrate are celebrating their birthdays today.

1. Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Carson Culkin[a] (born 26 August 1980) is an American actor. He is often regarded as one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s, and he was placed 2nd on VH1’s list of the “100 Greatest Kid-Stars”.

Culkin rose to prominence as a child actor starring as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone film series, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

He also starred in the films My Girl (1991), The Good Son (1993), The Nutcracker (1993), Getting Even with Dad (1994), The Pagemaster (1994), and Richie Rich (1994).

Since 2021 Culkin is part of the starring cast of the series’ tenth season, American Horror Story: Double Feature.

2. Mercy Akide

Mercy Joy Akide Udoh (born 26 August 1975) is a former Nigerian football player.

She started playing football very early in life with her brothers.

She took part in long-distance races, running the 400m, 800m and 1500m races against older competitors.

She was also a regional table tennis champion, but soccer was the sport where she really stood out.

She is married to veteran journalist Collin Udoh and is now a full-time coach.

3. Dr Alban

Alban Uzoma Nwapa (born 26 August 1957), better known by his stage name Dr Alban, is a Nigerian-Swedish recording artist and producer with his own record label, Dr Records.

His music can best be described as Eurodance/hip-hop reggae in a dancehall style. He has sold an estimated 16 million records worldwide and is most famous for his worldwide 1992 hit “It’s My Life”, from the album One Love.

4. Samuel Kalu

Samuel Kalu Ojim (born 26 August 1997) is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a winger for the EFL Championship club Watford and the Nigeria national team.

Kalu started his football career at GBS Academy in Jos, Nigeria.

On 13 October 2018, he scored his first international goal with the Nigeria senior national team against Libya.

He has previously played for Belgium club Gent, and French side Bordeaux.

He has played 13 times for the Super Eagles and has scored 2 goals.

5. Chris Pine

Christopher Whitelaw Pine (born August 26, 1980) is an American actor.

Pine’s first acting role was in a 2003 episode of ER; the same year, he also appeared in episodes of The Guardian and CSI: Miami.

Pine made his feature film debut as Lord Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004).

His roles include James T. Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series (2009–Present), Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods (2014), Jack Ryan in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014), Bernie Webber in The Finest Hours (2016), Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Dr Alexander Murry in A Wrinkle in Time (2018), Robert the Bruce in Outlaw King (2018), and James Harper in The Contractor (2022). Pine also voiced Jack Frost in Rising of the Guardians (2012).

6. James Harden

James Edward Harden Jr. (born August 26, 1989) is an American professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers, as well as one of the top overall players in the league.

Harden is a two-time member of the United States national team, winning gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

