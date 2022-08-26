Davido meets Wizkid’s mum at the airport, calls her a wonderful woman

Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described the mother of his fellow Nigerian superstar and Grammy award winner, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, as a wonderful woman.

Davido, who met the woman at the airport on Friday, took to the popular social media platform, Twitter to share a post of a smiling picture they took together at the airport.

While pouring encomium on Wizkid’s mum, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, the enlightened ‘Fem’ singer prayed Almighty God shower blessing on her.

Such an amazing Woman … God bless you ma …. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport .. dem know say nah First class citizen ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Yl1xumnMDx — Davido (@davido) August 26, 2022

The singer who referred to her as “mummy” also recounted the experience of how he was happy while helping the woman to carry her luggage.

“Such an amazing Woman … God bless you ma …. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport .. dem know say nah First class citizen ❤️❤️❤️” he posted.

The picture has however generated many reactions from social media users, who hailed Davido for putting aside his personal issues with Wizkid to respect his mother.

