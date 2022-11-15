Taraba govt, Immigration partner to boost IGR

Taraba State government through the board of internal revenue, on Tuesday, sought partnership with the Nigeria Immigration Service to boost revenue generation and attract more development.

Dr. Siman Ambita, the board chairman while soliciting interest-building cooperation at the Immigration head office in Jalingo, said the idea was due to the sensitive nature of operation by Nigeria Immigration in coordinating tax-related activities in Nigeria like the tax clearance certificate and others.

Ambita explained that the board was motivated by the gradual increase in the state IGR, and was looking for measures that would further boost the state revenue status and attract more development for the state.

“We are here to solicit your cooperation to boost revenue generation for Taraba state. We are motivated in the Immigration sensitive nature of coordinating tax-related activities and believe that if partner with you, we will improve the state IGR and attract development.

“Your monitoring skills would help us track more operational areas and people that normally default tax to ensure they comply” Ambita explained.

Responding, the state controller of Immigration, Halid Usman Kwa, commended the Taraba State government for the initiative as according to him would do well in attracting development for the state.

The controller while promising to immediately effect the partnership said, Taraba was blessed with natural potentials like Mining, Agriculture, and many others that if harnessed and properly monitored, would boost the revenue generation of the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE