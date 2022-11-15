2023: Kogi REC vows to conduct Violence, Thuggery free elections

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet has assured of conducting violence, thuggery free elections in Kogi State

He also warned mischief makers to toe path of rectitude to help him deliver on his mandate.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) gave the assurance on Tuesday, when members of the Kogi state Chapter of Government College, Makurdi Old Students Association paid him a courtesy call to appreciate one of their own on his well deserved appointment.

Longpet told members of his Alma mater that the Independent National Electoral Commission is doing its best to conduct credible, free, fair and verifiable elections come 2023.

“As one of you I cannot afford to disappoint you in service delivery throughout my period as REC, Kogi state”

He warned against violence and thuggery in Kogi state before, during and after the 2023 general elections saying that any body found wanting irrespective of status will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Citizens should strive to avoid any thing that could deray or jeopardize the elections” Longpet further cautioned.

Longpet appealed to members of Government College, Makurdi Old Students Association worldwide to be good ambassadors of their Alma-mater.

He also called on members to work as a team towards the transformation of Government College, Makurdi as well as restoration of its past glory.

“We need to jointly change the face of Government College, Makurdi.

My doors are widely open and will be part and parcel of all the association’s activities to achieve greatness” Longpet assured.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kogi State Chapter of Government College, Makurdi Old Students Association, Mr. Noah Ocheni expressed confident in the ability of one of their own, Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet to perform creditably in his new assignment.

Ocheni congratulated Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet on his well deserved appointment saying that it is in recognition of his track record of service and for impacting positively on humanity.

“We members of Government College, Makurdi Old Students Association, Kogi Chapter are proud of your outstanding and rewarding humble beginning, robust sacrifices, and abundant God’s grace accomplishments”

Ocheni said.

