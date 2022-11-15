Nigeria delivers national statement at COP27

Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, has delivered Nigeria’s national statement on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The minister delivered the statement on Tuesday at the resumed high-level segment of COP 27.

The resumed high-level segment was created to hear national statements from those parties

whose Head of State or Government did not deliver a national statement on November 7 or 8 when COP27 began, and where a number of heads of state and government were physically present themselves.

A national statement gives the position of a country (party) and what it seeks to advance at the conference negotiations.

In the statement, President Buhari spoke about the need for a loss and damage facility to help developing countries recover from the effects of climate change. He also talked about the need to expand existing adaptation acceleration programmes for developing countries.

The president stated that “At COP26, I did say that ‘For Nigeria, climate change is not about the perils of tomorrow but what is happening today.’ Today, Nigeria is currently grappling with devasting effects of terrible flooding which has affected 3.2 million persons, over 600 lives lost, over 100,000 persons displaced and over 300 hectares of farmlands destroyed. Nigeria and indeed the rest of Africa, from the Sahara to the Cape, is living with increasing fear of food insecurity as a result of the floods.

“The economic cost for Loss and Damage for Africa is estimated at almost USD 2 Trillion excluding non-economic losses. Developed nations must not ignore the demand from developing nations to establish a Loss and Damage finance facility to help developing nations recover from the adverse effects of climate change, particularly the devastating floods, worsening desertification, and rising sea levels.

“At COP26 in Glasgow, I announced Nigeria’s commitment to net-zero by 2060 on the basis of a detailed Energy Transition Plan (ETP). This plan, the first of its kind in Africa highlights the significant scale of resources required to attain both development and climate ambitions by 2060. However, the public finance urgently needed to fund energy transitions and climate action is lacking – a situation compounded by debt distress affecting many low- and middle-income countries. We are therefore taking bold steps to pioneer innovative climate finance instruments such as debt for climate swaps; and championing the development of the African carbon market initiative. In support of this, Nigeria has enacted the climate change law alongside the initial governance framework and launched the Nigeria Emission Trading Scheme (ETS).

“To signal investment readiness, we have made significant progress in creating the enabling policies and incentives to advance a shortlist of priority projects, including Renewable Solar Independent Power Plants (IPPs), scaled Decentralised Renewable Energy (DRE) projects and gas flare commercialization opportunities, to name a few. We are hopeful that investors in the global community will recognize the immense investment opportunities and potential for impact.

“Mr President, as the largest economy in Africa, we are engaging the G7 to request the inclusion of Nigeria in the G7’s Climate Partnerships List for the co-creation of a Just Energy Transition Partnership. Nigeria and the rest of Africa, call for an effective and sustainable framework that will address the socio-economic effects of energy transition including energy poverty, and loss of jobs and livelihoods.

“Africa contributes about 3% to the global emissions but is left to cope with the devasting impacts of climate change. Nigeria has spearheaded initiatives aimed at recovering degraded land for the Sahara and the Sahel such as the Great Green Wall. There is a dire need to expand existing adaptation acceleration programmes for developing countries.”

The resumed high-level holds on November 15 and 16.

Niue, Belize, Iceland, Nauru, Brunei, India, Peru, and South Sudan among others also presented national statements.

This story was produced as part of the 2022 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Nigeria delivers national statement at COP27