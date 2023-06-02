Taraba State Governor Kefas Agbu has earned a remarkable accolade from the residents as they christened him “Mr Time Keeper” due to his consistent punctuality at three consecutive government functions.

The governor’s timely arrival at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief J.T. Katafs as the Secretary to the State Government left the attendees in awe. Governor Agbu surprised everyone by reaching the venue a whole 20 minutes before the scheduled time of 11 am, defying the prevalent culture of African time.

Nigerian Tribune, a reputable news source, reported that the residents, recognizing Governor Agbu’s military background and his inherent adherence to timeliness, decided to honour him with the title of “Mr Time Keeper.”

The governor’s promptness and commitment to punctuality left an indelible impression on the people of Taraba state, prompting them to chant his new name in unison, expressing their admiration and appreciation for his consistent adherence to timeliness.

During the event, Governor Kefas Agbu shared his belief that Chief J.T. Katafs’ appointment as the SSG was a divine directive. In his address, the governor revealed that he had fervently prayed for the best candidate to assist him in propelling Taraba State to new heights. He firmly believed that God had answered his prayers by guiding him to choose Chief Katafs as the ideal person for the role.

Governor Agbu made a noteworthy declaration, emphasizing that none of his appointments would be influenced by lobbying. Instead, he pledged to rely solely on divine guidance to make his selections.

The governor expressed his unwavering commitment to transforming Taraba State into a flourishing economic hub, where all Nigerians would perceive it as a workshop for growth and development.

Responding to the governor’s appointment, Chief J.T. Katafs, the newly appointed Secretary to the Taraba State Government, expressed his gratitude to Governor Agbu for considering him worthy to serve in his administration.

Chief Katafs pledged to exhibit diligence and dedication in delivering the quality services necessary for the advancement and progress of Taraba State.

