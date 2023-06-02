As Nigerians continue to groan over recent hardship caused by fuel scarcity in the country, a video of a man lamenting the current situation has surfaced online.

In the video, the man was seated in a car struggling to join the long queue of people hustling for fuel.

Displeased by the situation, the yet-to-be-identified man said “I miss Buhari”. According to him, “things were not as hard as this when the latter was president”.

President Bola Tinubu, had on Monday, May 29, during his inaugural speech, announced his government will remove fuel subsidy at the expiration date fixed by the previous administration.

Following the announcement, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, several fuel stations have since increased their pump price, causing uneasiness for Nigerians across the federation.

See video below:

