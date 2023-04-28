Taraba State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, called on the security operatives to immediately arrest the immediate past chairman of the party, Barr. Ibrahim Tuku El-Sudi, over alleged impersonation.

Hon. James Amadu, the party’s State acting chairman, made the call in a press conference in Jalingo while responding to the purported suspension of the Taraba south senator-elect, David Jimkuta, and expulsion of chief David Sabo Kente from the party by the El-Sudi-led Exco.

According to the acting chairman, Barr. El-Sudi lacked powers to issue such an order as he was legally removed from office by the state Exco of the party on 10th Feb. 2023.

Tribune Online reports that Barr. Ibrahim Tuku El-Sudi-led Taraba APC executives, had on Monday addressed a press conference expelling chief David Sabo Kente as well as suspending Hon. David Jimkuta, the senator-elect for Taraba south senatorial district over anti-party activities in the last general election.

“We wish to call on security operatives to immediately arrest the immediate past chairman of our party, the APC Taraba State, Barr. Ibrahim Tuku El-Sudi for impersonation. We wish to also call on the national working committee of the party to call El-Sudi to order before he would create an irreparable confusion in the party.

“It is disappointing in the person of El-Sudi who has consistently shown a rather shallow understanding of the workings of the party. You may all wish to know that on February 10, 2023, Barr. Ibrahim Tukur Elsudi was legally removed from office by the state Exco and the state working committee of the party through a vote of no confidence, communicated to the national Secretariat and it was acknowledged by the Party’s National Working Committee.

“You may also wish to note that after legal removal of El-Sudi from office, myself, Honorable James Amadu, the former deputy Chairman of the party and highest ranking official was unanimously and legally endorsed as the State Acting Chairman of the party. By the provision of the APC constitution, Barr Elsudi ceased to function as Chairman since February 10th 2023 and has no legal right to suspend or expel any member from the party.

“It is unfortunate that Barr. El-Sudi, who is not only a lawyer but someone who has attained the position of Chairman of the party in the state is ignorant of the provisions of the constitution of the APC which stipulates that only the ward party Chairman with Two/Third of Exco members can expel or suspend any party member and that no state party Chairman has the power to suspend or expel a member from the party.

“Consequently, we find his actions in this sad development as an act of desperation from a drowning man who is acting the script of his paymasters who are desperately trying to retain relevance in the system after plunging the party to a colossal lost in the last elections. If we may ask, where does Elsudi, who lost elections in his own polling unit and home town, derive the powers to expel chief Kente and Jimkuta who are proven loyal and hardworking members of the party and who presented a brilliant outing at the last elections, defeating an incumbent governor in a senatorial race and winning the highest votes for APC both at the state and National levels?

“It is on record that Chief David Sabo Kente and the Senator-elect, Hon David Jimkuta used their resources to organize a mega rally for the Presidential Campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly before the election which was the only APC mega rally for Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign in Taraba State. This was responsible for the votes that were massively garnered from the Southern Taraba during the last state and National elections. Between El-Sudi who forced an unpopular candidate on the people and probably worked for another party, consequently losing his own polling unit, and causing the party to lose woefully in the last outing on the one hand, and Kente as well as Jimkuta, who delivered and made the party proud in the state, who should be expelled for anti-party activities?

"As leaders of the party in Taraba State, we hereby call on the security operatives in the state to urgently effect the arrest of Barrister El-Sudi for impersonation. We also call on the national leadership of the party to expediently call Elsudi to order before he creates an irreparable confusion in the party.





“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, Chief David Sabo Kente remains a member of the APC in Taraba, equally the senator-elect, Hon. David Jimkuta remains a legitimate member of our great party in Taraba State and the leader of the party in waiting, in line with the provisions of the constitution of the party.

“We wish the National leadership of the APC to note that, El-Sudi is a proven disaster to the APC in Taraba State and should not be allowed to mislead them on issues concerning the party in the state as he is obviously only working to serve his personal interests,” the acting Chairman stated.

