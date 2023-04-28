Multi-talented Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer, Babatunde Olaitan Peter, popularly called Teee Dollar is effortlessly shaping the future of music with his unique creativity and diverse ideological deliveries.

The Nigerian artist is a master of his craft as he has shown in his debut single titled “Double XL” alongside the “Caution and Maradona” crooner, Shoday which features Billirano.

“Double XL” which dropped on Friday, April 28 is a love song with trendy, danceable beats.

The artist grew from being an entertainer on TikTok and Instagram to a rising artist who explored his lyrical arrangements alongside Shoday and Billirano.

Teee Dollar is the new kid on the block to watch out for as his creativity on Double XL is set to blow up the music space.

“Double XL” by Teee Dollar x Shoday feat. Billirano is already making waves in all music streaming platforms where it can also be downloaded.

