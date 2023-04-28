Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has condemned strongly, the unjustifiable attacks on both its personnel and operational vehicles, describing the trend as unfortunate, uncalled-for, and could have a demoralizing effect on the general morale of the operatives.

He stated this while reacting to the recent attack on FRSC personnel who were carrying out their lawful duty of rescuing crash victims following a fatal crash that occurred in Bauchi Road street, Jos, Plateau State on Thursday.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said fatal crash involved a diesel ladened tanker that instantly went into flames, killing 13 people, injuring 10 victims and burning down a total of 8 motor vehicles, 6 tricycles, and 2 motorcycles.

He added that the two teams detailed to carry out prompt rescue of the crash victims were ambushed by sympathisers and suspected hoodlums who came out in their hundreds, burning down one FRSC patrol vehicle, and damaging many parts of the ambulance that was to rescue the injured victims to the hospital.

He revealed that the attack also left three operatives with severe injuries sustained on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

“The Corps Marshal while sympathising with the victims of the crash also called on the public to desist from further unprovoked attacks on FRSC personnel, and its facilities both on the operational front and within its Commands premises.

“Dauda Biu, however, applauded the swift response of the Nigeria Police Force, and other security organisations who acted swiftly to calm the rousing tension, as well as disperse the angry mob and restore normalcy on that route,” the statement added.

