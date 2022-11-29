Tambuwal has executed over 200 projects in Kware within seven years ― Council Chairman

No fewer than Two Hundred series of capital projects have been executed in the Kware Local Government area in the last seven years of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led administration in Sokoto State.

The chairman of Kware local government, Hon Jafar Hamza, stated on Monday in Kware this while speaking with newsmen on the level of achievements recorded so far in the area.

He described Kware local government as one of the shining local government areas in the state in terms of developmental projects executed by the state government.

“I am sure you can also testify to the fact that this local government stand out as the best in terms of developmental projects which have a direct impact on the citizenry.

“The Kware irrigation system which was established in 1927 but had been abandoned over thirty years ago before it was awarded by the governor at the rate of 3.4 Billion Naira has reached over 90% completion level.

“The construction of Kware General Hospital, which was initiated by this same administration was commissioned a year ago and we can also see the positive impact of the projects.

“The local government is also one of the twenty local governments areas in the state which benefited from the water scheme projects, our 1.5m litres of water is fully on the ground and being helpful to the people of the local government.

“The government in conjunction with of Kware Local Government also constructed series of blocks of classrooms, Divisional Police headquarters as well as dualization of inner roads within the local government”

He also commends the state government for bringing the suffering of motorists plying Sokoto – Illela road in the construction of a standard bridge along the Federal Science School.

