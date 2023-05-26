As part of activities line up to celebrate his exit from office as Governor of Sokoto State after two terms in office, the outgoing Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Thursday commissioned some of the projects completed by his administration.

The governor also paid inspection tour on some of the ongoing projects to get first-hand information on their of completion.

Speaking while commissioning newly dualised Maituta road as well as inner road in Rujim Sambo, the governor said his administration remain resolute in giving back the dividends of democracy to the residents of the state.

He called on residents of the state to take ownership of all the projects which he said was designed in the interest of the entire residents.

The governor also commissioned the newly-built office of the Sokoto Geographical Information Systems (SOGIS), along Kano road in Sokoto.

Tambuwal, while inaugurating the office complex said it was designed to help ease process of acquiring land properties document in the state.

He said the office complex will help in improving the internally generated revenue of the state.

“Our administration conceive the idea of establishing this commission to have a proper documentation for our landed properties in the state as well as to enhance our revenue generation.

“Also most importantly, this office will help in the fight against insecurities as proper record of our people will be kept in SOGIS”

The Governor further inspect some of the ongoing projects in the state which includes Sultan Abubakar University Teaching Hospital, which the contractor said the project is still ongoing and will soon be delivered.

He said the hospital when completed will be the biggest teaching hospital in the old West Africa with bed capacity of over 1,200 space including helipad for air ambulance.





He later led members of the executive members to the Sokoto State Sport Complex located at New Sokoto city.

The sport complex which has an international indoor sport also boast of 13,000 capacity international standard football size alongside Olympic size swimming pool.

