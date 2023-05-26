The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29, 2023, as a work-free day for all workers in the country to commemorate the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu as the fifth president since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in Abuja on Friday on behalf of the Federal Government.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, who made this known in a statement, said the Minister felicitated all Nigerians on the momentous occasion.

Aregbesola commended Nigerians for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President-elect and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and upholding all democratic institutions.

He said: “Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people.”

Aregbesola also appealed to Nigerians to continue to promote ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for our neighbours, noting that we can only practice democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.

He commended all Nigerians for their strident efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule and successful change of governments since 1999.

He urged them to support and cooperate with the coming administration, arguing that the unbounded energy of the people is the nation’s greatest strength and will take the nation to its greatest height when it is positively deployed in its service.

While urging Nigerians to shun any form of violence and other untoward acts, Aregbesola assured them that with all hands on deck, the future is very bright when the nation will attain greatness in all facets of human development.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE