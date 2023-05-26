Kano state governor-elect, Abba Yusuf, ahead of the inauguration on Monday, has declared his assets and liabilities in a completed form submitted on Friday to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Kano office.

Abba, who was received by the CCB State Director, Hajia Hadiza Larai Ibrahim, said his earnest declaration of assets is a demonstration of transparency and accountability that will form the bedrock of the incoming administration in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement signed on Friday by Comrade Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State governor-elect Abba Yusuf, a copy made available to newsmen in Kano

According to him, “Today, I have fulfilled the constitutional obligation of declaring my assets before assuming the office, on May 29.”

Yusuf hinted that public service is a calling; it is a service to humanity and I am always ready to serve having won the confidence of the good people of Kano State.

He, however, disclosed that the coast is now clear for the journey of restoration of sustainable development in all the sectors, where every Kobo of the public fund spent will not only be justifiable but accountable in Kano State under his watch.

He assured that all the public officials including political appointees that will serve in his administration will be mandated to follow suit of asset declaration as required by the law.

