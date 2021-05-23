Take proactive steps to take us out of this mess, Okubadejo tells Buhari

Dissatisfied with the spate of insecurity tearing at the seams of the nation’s fabric, the diocesan bishop, Diocese of Ibadan North of the Anglican Communion and president of the second session of the eighth synod, The Most Reverend ‘Segun Okubadejo, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take proactive steps in ending the current situation of insecurity in Nigeria so as to halt the instability ravaging all sections of the country.

The cleric made this known in his charge during the second session of the Eighth Synod of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, with the theme: ‘Doing the impossible,’ which was held from Sunday, May 16 to Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan and Bishop Akinyele Memorial Anglican Church, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

According to the archbishop, “there is certainly insecurity and instability in the conglomeration called Nigeria. We are living in a land that once flowed with milk and honey, but is now flowing with tears and blood of innocent citizens. Terror is at its peak, wanton destruction of lives and property is the order of the day, devastations of everything good in the land have left all and sundry in fear, and all we are experiencing is the silence of the commander-in-chief, who swore to protect the lives and property of citizens, but now making us to believe that he is in sympathy with those troubling the land.

“We do not have to catalogue all the woes betiding the Nigeria nation, because we are all feeling the heat, all we need now is to proffer solutions that will take us out of the mess we are in. And a serious government that wants Nigeria to remain an indivisible entity must take proactive steps on these several suggested ways and measures by well meaning Nigerians in order to move the nation forward.”

He, however, commended the Oyo State government under the leadership of Mr Seyi Makinde, over what he described as “impactful progress” currently being witnessed in the state.

