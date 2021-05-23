Cleric advises youths to be resourceful, empowers 12

Pastor-in-charge of Total Armor International Ministry, Pastor Debo Daniels, has charged and encouraged youths to be more focused on their future, irrespective of age and background experiences.

He gave this charge at the graduation ceremony of the Blooming Dames Centre, with the theme, ‘Ladies of Honour and Virtue’, held at Pentorise Event Centre, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Daniels further urged them not to see themselves as being down, but should rather see the empowerment as an opportunity to move up.

Executive Director, Connecting Hearts Initiative Mission, Mrs Abimbola Okutinyang, in her address, stated that the initiative started over 10 years ago, but this project came into being through the collaboration between Pan-African Women’s Initiative and Connecting Hearts initiative.

“We decided to put resources together to help the under-served women in the Kara community, Bodija, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“We had 60 people in mind for empowerment for entrepreneurial skills, give them literacy and equip them with tools needed to live a more sustainable lifestyle, but only 12 of them are graduating today.

“The lesson is that, I want to encourage youths to first of all believe in themselves and that with God, all things are possible. They should not look down on themselves. And when people come to assist them, they should be open-minded to receive help.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, pan-African Women Initiative Mission, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ogedengbe, described Blooming Dates Centre as a place of opportunities for women to become better and bloom.

The granduands, who were trained in various skills, including pastries and cake making, soap making, tailoring and dress making and make-up were also presented with start-up tools and equipment for an easy and immediate business take off.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…