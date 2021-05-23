Insecurity: FG, citizens must embrace righteousness, seek God’s face —Adeniyi

A cleric has said the current situation of the county has become critical and should be critically examined.

This is as he charged the Federal Government, citizens and the world at large to embrace righteousness and seek God’s face for total restoration.

Reverend Sunday Adeniyi of Christ the Alpha and Omega Gospel Church, Wofun Kute, Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo State, stated this at the 30th Founder’s Day, anniversary and ordination service of the ministry held recently, adding that it is time Christians across the world and in Nigeria in particular braced up to speak the truth to those in power and always be ready to defend themselves as true Christians.

“I want fellow Christians to understand that God does not have foolish children. If you look at those that He has been using from the beginning, they were brave. Before Jesus came, there were very brave, courageous and intelligent prophets, and till now, God uses people who are brave and sharp for His glory. At this time, Christians must or be sleep nor slack, considering unforeseen attack on the body of Christ,” he said.

Adeniyi also admonished Nigerians to embrace genuine love and be united, adding: “One ethnic group cannot leave for the other; we should allow peace and all the zones and tribes should collectively fight against every force responsible for the security challenges of the country. Let us allow peace in Nigeria so that there will be progress for the next generation. We should stop killing ourselves; we are reducing, people are killed by gunmen and diseases; the intellectuals, the future of the country are being killed. We should stop this.”

The guest preacher, Prophet Nathaniel Oroyimika, also harped on the need for Christians to be united and resolute, just as he urged church leaders to be courageous to always speak the truth to those in power.

