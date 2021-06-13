Take precautions, Teni tells fans as she shares COVID-19 experience

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni Apata has revealed that she contracted COVID-19 at some point. Although she did not share where or how she contracted the virus, the singer noted that it was a harrowing experience.

In a reel video she posted on her verified Instagram page, the Billionaire singer said, “Having COVID is not good o. I had covid. Wo… my two eyes… oju mi ri nkan! My eye saw something. So, you need to take it easy.

“You need to take precautions. You need to make sure that we are working together to make sure that we are safe. Yeah, so let’s fight covid together. Because I had covid, and no, it’s not a good thing to have.”

The multiple award-winning singer further posted another video where she advised her fans to ensure they get vaccinated and observe all COVID-19 protocol.

Teni said: “See you guys, listen! COVID is real o! Wash your hands. Make sure you’re keeping safe o, eh! This thing is real o. Keep safe. Carry your sanitiser everywhere you go. Wash your hands. Make sure you wear your mask. Me I’m going to get my vaccine like this because I cannot even risk my life for anything.

“This life too sweet. I have to enjoy my life. I will not allow COVID to kill me so wash your hands and use your masks. Take care of yourself, practice social distancing. This life is sweet and if you die, you cannot enjoy it. Let’s protect one another, let’s keep safe.”

The singer joins a list of other Nigerian celebrities who have revealed they contracted the virus. Some of these celebrities include Ali Baba, Paul Okoye, Jude Okoye, Victoria Inyama, among others. Based on their experience these celebrities have ensured they sensitised their fans on how to stay safe and avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.

