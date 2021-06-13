Although my major financier died early, I still succeeded in life —Agbalajobi

Chief Segun Agbalajobi is a London-based businessman, mental health social worker and music patron of the late Majek Fashek. SEGUN KASALI engaged him on how he was able to achieve success on multiple fronts. Excerpts.

How did the early death of your mother affect your life?

Yes. My mother was responsible for everything. It was as if I had no father. And when she died, I stepped into her shoes for my younger siblings. So, in a bid to find a way, I ended up in London. And I thank God, I found a good job there.

The transition must have been challenging.

It was not really challenging. Actually, I was in a boarding school when I lost my mother and, after that, I had to move to Lagos to see her uncle and from there, I went to London. It was not that bad, because there was a foundation laid for me before she died. It was as if she knew she was going to die anyway. So, there was money, family and friends around.

Was London the saving grace?

Yes, I went to London to be able to meet the needs of my younger ones. I attended the Celestial Church before I left Nigeria. So, the church helped me greatly when I got to London. I had a friend who lived in London and the church which was my solid background. The moment I got to London, I started attending the Celestial Church of Christ and they took me up. I actually lived in that church for three months before I found my footing. I was alternating between my friend’s house and the church at the time. When I got there, I was a bit stabilised and looking for job in London then was very easy. God sent many people to help me. About a year after I got to London, I got my indefinite stay. I don’t know how it happened, but somebody decided to help me. So, it means I have had my indefinite stay for more than 30 years.

Really?

People whom I did not know from Adam helped me. So, I have taken it upon myself to help people. Right now as we speak, there is a university in Oye and another in Ado. I have about 17 people, whose education I am sponsoring in school. I am into charity as well. This is as a result of the help I also received from those who did not know me at all, but sent by God.

Did you meet your wife over there?

Yes, I met my wife on the plane to London. We sat next to each other on the plane. We were looking at each other’s faces. And when we got to Victoria, I saw that her luggage was heavy and decided to help her. I was helping her to a taxi, but on getting to the taxi, she needed to make a phone call as she had never been to London, but I had been twice. So, I knew the way to use the telephone. I helped her and that was how we got to meet. And luckily, while I was coming back from London after about four weeks, we boarded the same plane and sat next to each other again. That was how I was able to talk to her and that was it.

And what was the attraction then?

I noticed she was beautiful. The way she was talking to me, I knew she was looking for somebody anyway. I followed that up and eventually, we got to be seeing each other. So, that was how we got acquainted and eventually got married. The attraction for me was her beauty. So, we have three children together.

Which of them is taking after you?

The three of them. They have all excelled in their chosen fields. The first is a data analyst and works for the World Bank. The second is a chartered accountant and the third one is doing well too. They all took after me, because anything I try to do, I don’t give up until I achieve it, and they are just like that. They have a bulldog hold on anything they do.

What are your indelible memories?

When I was the head boy in my primary school, I used to go to school very early. Punctuality was infused into me from then. There was a lady I met in 1968. You won’t believe we are still friends till date. That lady told me something in April that I can never ever forget – ‘Segun, you know I have known you since 1968. We used to wear white on white back then in school. Your white used to be very, very clean from Monday to Friday’. So, that was kudos to my parents. They really looked after me and this lady noticed it as well. She told me she had been watching me since 1968.

This must be a product of your disciplinarian father?

That is very correct. You dare not misbehave. My father retired as a soldier. But, of course, he has a very strong will power. Anything he set his mind to do, he would do and achieve it. I was always calm around him. I could get away with stuffs with my mother, but not with my father. My mother was very industrious and money was not her problem. She was successful in almost everything she did.

You must be highly sociabled

I am very sociable. You need to see me. I dress to impress all the time, though moderately (laughs). That is why youths gravitate towards me. But I am happy that my children made it in life and at the same time, I always like to see people achieve. I don’t like to see people struggling because I would always find out what I could do to help out. But I am always careful with women.

Why?

Managing a woman is not easy at all. So, for you to have two or three, it is a serious problem. So, it is better to stick with one and make sure it is the one that loves you.

How do you manage ladies’ advances?

I avoid them all the time, because I don’t want their trouble. What am I looking for in a woman? And whatever I am looking for, I can see in my wife. So, what is the point of messing around? I don’t have too much luck with women, because anyone I approach will stick to me. They don’t leave me alone. So, I always try to avoid them.

You are also a recording artiste?

Yes. You might have heard Demson Natural. I released a few records last month – ‘freedom and love is knocking on my door’. It had been in my blood since age nine that I had been in the choir in Owo. In 1997, I released my first record. That ‘send down the rain’ guy and I used to sing together. I am looking forward to be a performing artiste very soon. I have released about 11 records so far.

Any near death experience?

I have an uncle in Florida, United State of America, whose son was to get married in London. So, I was the one to host them because I lived in London. I hosted them when they came to London. About two days to their wedding, they were in Lincoln. So, I took my uncle there, but on my way back home, I had a terrible accident. The mini bus was written off, but there was no single scratch on me (laughs). So, I was near death that day. Thank God nothing happened to me.

What are your nicknames?

When I was younger, they used to call me Dickson. But I have changed the name to Demson, meaning Demola Segun Agbalajobi.

Are you still interested in Ekiti State governorship?

Yes and the reason is I want to transform the people of the state. As a governor, you are supposed to be there to serve the people and not the people serving you. You are supposed to be the voice of the voiceless. But when our people get there, they do different things entirely.

