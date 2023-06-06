The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has condemned Monday’s attack on the Ogun state governorship Election Petition Tribunal by suspected thugs.

The tribunal located at the premises of the Magistrate Court, Isabo, Abeokuta was invaded by hoodlums which resulted in a chaotic scenario.

The publicity secretary of PDP in the zone, Chief Sanya Atofarati in a statement on Tuesday said the attack on the tribunal by thugs allegedly sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was an affront and desecration of the nation’s judiciary.

He explained that the APC was jittery about the mandate allegedly stolen during the March 18 governorship election in the state, noting that the actions of the thugs in the court premises were aimed at intimidating the judges.

According to the zonal spokesman, the PDP in the state would remain law-abiding and steadfast in pursuing the case at the tribunal filled by its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu challenging the victory of the governor, Dapo Abiodun, in a bid to prove the numerous irregularities which marred the March 18 poll.

Atofarati called on the tribunal judges not to be deterred by the antics of the ruling APC to compromise the process but committed to discharging justice in the interest of the common man and in line with the provisions of the law.

He said, ” This is an outright disregard to the judiciary. It shows the APC actually rigged the governorship election in the state thereby resulting in the molestation of the opposition even right within the premises of the court with the sole aim of perverting the judgement. This is ridiculous and alien to the modern political system.

” We can only appeal to the honourable justices of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to remain firm in their resolve to provide justice and defend the integrity of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man. We urge our members to remain law abiding even in the face of provocations while we call on the Nigeria Police Ogun state command to bring the perpetrators to book .”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…





WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…