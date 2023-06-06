Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, was shot dead by a white neighbor through the front door as she reached for her child’s iPad in Florida

According to the Daily Mail, Owens was shot by the suspect, who is a 58-year-old woman, in front of her 9-year-old son. As the suspect had complained about Owens’ children playing outdoors, but police have yet to make any arrest because of the state’s ‘stand your ground’ rule.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer, had claimed that on Friday, the deceased children were having fun in a field close to an apartment building in Ocala, Florida when her neighbour started shouting at them to leave her property and using slurs aimed at them.

The white woman threw an iPad at one of the kids as they were leaving the field, and after it hit the boy, the screen broke. The kids realized they had forgotten their iPads and turned around to go get them.

Authorities received a call for trespassing, and when they arrived, they saw a woman with a gunshot wound, said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods in a news conference on Monday.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, according to Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing the family, who called the killing “appalling.”

“It is asinine when they try to justify this unjustifiable killing of this mother of four who was killed in front of her children,” Mr Crump told MSNBC on Monday. “It is heartbreaking on every level.”

However, Owen’s death has caused outrage on social media, with many calling for the arrest of Susan Lorincz, who’s alleged to be the neighbor who pulled the trigger.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE