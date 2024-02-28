The Kano state police command has said that it has arrested a fleeing suspect, Ismail Rabiu, a.k.a. Risi, an accomplice in the kidnapping and subsequent tragic murder of one Abdullahi Sani, a 14-year-old boy from Hotoron Fulani quarter of Kano

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the command spokesman, SP Haruna Kiyawa, a copy of which was made available to the press in Kano

The statement reads: “The Kano State Police Command is pleased to announce a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the heinous kidnapping and murder case that occurred on February 8, 2024, at about 1100 hrs. at Hotoron Fulani Quarters, Kano.”

The command spokesman disclosed that “after thorough investigations and relentless efforts, the command has successfully apprehended the fleeing suspect, Ismail Rabiu, ‘m’, a.k.a. Risi, believed to be a key individual involved in this despicable crime.”

“You will recall that on 12/02/2024, the prime suspect, Ismail Adamu, aged 22 years old, ‘m’, of Mariri Quarters, in the kidnapping and subsequent tragic murder of one Abdullahi Sani, aged 14 years old, ‘m’, of Hotoron Fulani Quarters Kano, was arrested.”

” During the investigation, the suspect identified the said Ismail Rabiu, a.k.a. Risi, as his accomplice in the commission of the offence. Both suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police reiterates the unwavering commitment of the Command to protect the lives and properties of the residents of Kano State.

He further assured that such criminal activities will not be tolerated, and the law will take its due course to ensure that justice prevails.

Finally, the Commissioner of Police, while appreciating those who assisted with the information that led to the arrest of the suspects, also extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this challenging time.

The Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the state for their support, cooperation, and understanding.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE