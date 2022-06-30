Slain Catholic priest, Borogo, laid to rest in Kaduna 

Christian faithful, priests, and relations of the slain Catholic priest, late Rev Fr, Vitus Borogo, paid their last respect as he was laid to rest at Our Lady’s of Apostle’s Cemetery, Independence way, Kaduna.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, the Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso said “government do not care about us. I think something is basically wrong with the country.”

He continued, ‘We are in prison in our own country, within one year, the Archdiocese has buried three, while one of our priests are still in the hands of the bandits for over two and half years now.

“Last three weeks, I buried a priest without his body, it was terrible to say a burial mass was conducted without the body and all of them are very young and courageous priests. Father Borogo was the only one that was up to 50.

“We are short of tears, we are short of words,” he declared

“He was killed on his farm, he has nothing to do with them, he never knew them, not even good morning, but they decided to attack him and killed him.

“In our country, death has become a daily meal. Nigeria has been described as a home of criminality, banditry, and terrorism, in your home, road and on air, nobody is safe.”

The funeral mass was conducted with the congregation all in black attires signifying a mourning period.