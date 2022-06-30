Slain Catholic priest, Borogo, laid to rest in Kaduna 

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna 
Borogo laid to rest in Kaduna 
 Christian faithful, priests, and relations of the slain Catholic priest, late Rev Fr, Vitus Borogo, paid their last respect as he was laid to rest at Our Lady’s of Apostle’s Cemetery, Independence way, Kaduna.
Speaking during the burial ceremony, the Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso said “government do not care about us. I think something is basically wrong with the country.”
He continued, ‘We are in prison in our own country, within one year, the Archdiocese has buried three, while one of our priests are still in the hands of the bandits for over two and half years now.
“Last three weeks, I buried a priest without his body, it was terrible to say a burial mass was conducted without the body and all of them are very young and courageous priests. Father Borogo was the only one that was up to 50.
“We are short of tears, we are short of words,” he declared
“He was killed on his farm, he has nothing to do with them, he never knew them, not even good morning, but they decided to attack him and killed him.
“In our country, death has become a daily meal. Nigeria has been described as a home of criminality, banditry, and terrorism, in your home, road and on air, nobody is safe.”
The funeral mass was conducted with the congregation all in black attires signifying a mourning period.
Recall, that Borogo was killed by bandits on his farm last week along Kaduna-Kachia, Kaduna State.

You might also like
Latest News

Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta

Latest News

Elizade University denies planned attack on school, community

Latest News

CBN directs financial institutions to comply with January 1 deadline on Cyber…

Latest News

27-year-old man renounces IPOB membership over killing of father, brother

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More