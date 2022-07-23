Suspected illegal refiners in military uniform murder civil servant in Bayelsa

Armed men dressed in military camouflage, suspected to be crude oil bunkering merchants yesterday gruesomely murdered a youth leader, Hon. Odeinyefa Ogbolosingah, from Kalaba Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over alleged leadership tussle.

The deceased, Ogbolosingha, 53 years old, was an administrative officer in the State Civil Service and Secretary of Okordia/Zarama Cluster Development Board, was killed a few hours after discharging his ailing wife from a hospital to the house.

The incident, which occurred along the mechanic village area of Edepie-Imiringi Road in the State Capital at about 2 pm, led to pandemonium in the area as angry youths attempt to create a blockage and slow down the escape of the assailants failed.

Some of the residents, who spoke to newsmen, expressed concern over the increasing cases of violent killings and kidnapping being perpetuated by gunmen dressed in military uniforms and tinted cars.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were three in number and dressed in military uniforms with a mask over their faces, entered Imiringi road by blocking industry street and shot their victim in the head and other parts of his body at close range.

While his assassination is now connected to the raging communal crisis in his community in Kalaba in the Orkodia/Zarama area of the State where the Paramount ruler and the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman were brutally murdered last month over their refusal to concede to the setting up of an illegal refinery in the area.

The traditional ruler of the Kalaba community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Francis Kolubo, and her Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Samuel Oburo were brutally murdered in June over their alleged refusal to allow illegal bunkering activities in their community.

A security source told newsmen that there is a recommendation before the State Government calling for a quick resolution of the crisis consuming the Kalaba community to avert more violent deaths, ”Some names were mentioned in the Kalaba crisis and the state government have been told to intervene to stop these killings. It is enough.”

The Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development, stated “Police operatives responded to a distress call at about 1400 hours on Friday 22 July 2022, that armed men shot on Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha at his residence at Imiringi road, Yenagoa. The victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa for treatment but was confirmed dead.

