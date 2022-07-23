Delta PDP Rally: Prominent leaders boycott as Okowa receives decampees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta on Saturday held its mega rally in Ozoro, Isoko North local government area of the state to receive decampees from the opposition political parties.

However, prominent party leaders boycotted the rally even as

there was no official unveiling of the Delta PDP governorship candidate as expected.

Amongst those absent at the rally were former Governors James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator James Manager, representing Delta South, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, Deputy Governor, Chief David Edevbie, governorship aspirant and others.

Dignitaries at the mega rally include the Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, and House of Assembly aspirants, party leaders and political appointees across the three senatorial districts.

Recall that the speaker of the state house of assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori won the Governorship primary election which was upturned by the court in favour of Olorogun David Edevbie, a former commissioner for finance.

Addressing the party faithful,

Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Governor Ifeanyi IOkowa, said the victory of PDP in the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial election was to make a statement to rescue Nigeria.

Okowa who received the decampees from APC and APGA boasted that a similar victory is expected to happen in the state where the party will win the governorship, national and state assembly seats and others.

He commended the defectors who have come to join a winning team in order to rescue Nigeria from misrule.

The presidential vice candidate who was miffed by recent remarks that the party in the state is dying, Okowa said:

“I heard some people saying PDP is dying in Delta State, why are they deceiving themselves? The people will come out to vote for PDP in all the local government areas in the state. Whatever is going on is a normal democratic process. We should be Atikulated. Atiku gave one of our own running mate, he has done well for the South, particularly South-South.

“It is about Nigeria, youths, women. We cannot continue to suffer. Enough is enough. Those who have just joined us are members of the party, with no discrimination. In September, the campaign will start, you shall hear us loud and clear” Okowa assured.

Earlier, Barr Kingsley Esiso, the state party chairman, said the party is celebrating because of the influx of people to the party as a result of the religious and ethnic divisions APC have brought to Nigeria.

On the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Esiso said there was an issue from the court which has nothing to do with the integrity of the primary and that what the court and INEC are complying with is that the party should wait for the outcome of the court since there is an appeal already.

“PDP is waiting patiently. Our God is not asleep. At the end of the day, we shall have a course to smile. The last person in APC will join PDP. Their number one person will join PDP because his ambition is visionless”





