A suspected cable thief was found electrocuted on Mowe 33KV feeder at Ashipa village on Abeokuta- Sagamu expressway on Monday.

This was disclosed by the Regional Head, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr. Abdulrazaq Jimoh, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

He explained that officials of the company discovered a missing phase on Mowe 33KV feeder on Sunday evening and decided to trace the line for possible fault on the network.

Jimoh said the team noticed that a blue phase wire cut at Ashipa village.

He said, “On moving closer to the spot, the dead body of the vandal was discovered on the ground at the exact spot where the blue conductor wire was cut.

“It was suspected that the victim got electrocuted on the second attempt to cut the blue phase HT conductor.

“The case was reported at Owode Egba Divisional Police Station who during preliminary investigation found the shoes, pliers, cutlass and other tools that the vandal came with.

“The police later removed the corpse of the vandal to the mortuary for further investigation,” he said.

The regional head urged everyone to be vigilant and protect IBEDC installations around them.

