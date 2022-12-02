Survey ranks Jigawa highest with multi-dimensionally poor children rate

The Jigawa State had been ranked as highest of multi-dimensionally poor children in the country with 73.9 percent.

The UNICEF Kano Chief field officer, Mr. Rahama Rihiod Mohammed Farah in a speech delivered during the launching of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 6) in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, said this is contained in an outcome of the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 6) and released in August 2022.

The launching of the MICS 6 survey report was conducted by the Jigawa State ministry of finance and economic planning and UNICEF Kano field office held at Manpower Development Institute attended by many critical stakeholders such as political leaders, civil servants, civil societies, community leaders, and groups, traditional leaders, religious leaders and donor partners among others.