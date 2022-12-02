5 reactions you should never make on social media when someone dies

Social media has desensitised us to death and tragedy, most people can use anything for clout and engagement. This generation is ignorant about handling tragedy and grief. Here are some things you should never do after you hear someone has died.

1. Not waiting for the family or a source close to the family to post the news of the death

Imagine this: You heard your favourite lecturer is dead, and you posted the news on your status. What if one of his children hasn’t been informed and someone screenshots your post to express their condolences on his father’s death? Then, you become the one to break the news to close family and friends.

You shouldn’t be the one breaking the news or confirming it, except if you were at the scene of the incident and you are trying to contact close family and friends.

2. Not verifying the news or details of the death before posting it

Someone’s death is not gossip or gist. Before you post such information, make sure it’s 100 percent true. Wait for a verified news source.

3. Posting pictures and videos of dead bodies

This is truly a basic rule, you shouldn’t be posting any pictures or videos of their dead bodies. Honour the dead and preserve their memory.

4. Victim blaming

Don’t say things like, ‘why was he/she in such a place?’ or ‘what was he/she doing there?’ Don’t try to blame the dead for their death, it’s insensitive.

5. Making jokes or trying to score points

If certain people are mourning a famous person, don’t make comments about how they didn’t support such a person before the victim’s death or how their mourning is ‘fake’ because they don’t know them personally.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE