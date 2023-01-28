Surgery for cataracts

I am scheduled for surgery in two weeks to remove my cataracts. Kindly let me know what to expect during surgery.

Steve (by SMS)

During cataract surgery, the clouded lens is removed, and a clear artificial lens is usually implanted. In some cases, however, a cataract may be removed without implanting an artificial lens. Surgical methods used to remove cataracts include: Using an ultrasound probe to break up the lens for removal. Cataract surgery takes 10 to 20 minutes to complete, depending on the severity of the condition. You should also plan to spend up to 30 minutes following the surgery to recover from the effects of the sedative. Cataract surgery is not painful. While patients are awake during surgery, there is little or no discomfort involved. A mild sedative may be administered before the surgery, which calms the nerves, and eye drops are used to numb the eye.

