Addicted to fast food

As a busy young Executive, I am always on the move. Because of this, most of my food consumption is from Fast Food outlets. My friend who is a Medical Doctor recently warned me against this habit. Kindly advise me on how to handle it.

Greg (by SMS)

Fast food is readily available in many countries in the world as a quick and convenient meal choice, but it can be unhealthy to eat this type of food regularly. This is because, Fast food poses certain health risks when consumed regularly, and experts are working to understand its full risks, particularly regarding liver health. A​ recent study found that consuming 20% or more of daily food intake from fast food sources can increase the risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The risks for developing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease may be highest for people with obesity or diabetes, the research notes. The researchers found that consuming 20% or more of daily calories from fast food can increase the risk of developing fatty liver disease, also known as steatosis. In addition, food served at fast-food restaurants is often high in fat, calories, and sugar but low in nutrients and fiber. While eating the occasional fast food meal isn’t a problem, consuming it regularly may raise your risk of obesity, heart attack, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and other health issues. To decrease your fast food consumption, start small by cutting down the number of days you are consuming it. For example, if you are eating fast food five days per week, cut it down to three days per week; and keep reducing the number of days each week or biweekly. Eat balanced meals: Be sure your meals are complete with a carbohydrate/fiber, protein, and fat. This will balance your blood sugar, reduce cravings, and help you feel full and satisfied.

