The Supreme Court on Wednesday, reserved judgment in the appeals brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their governorship candidates against the election of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

The five-member panel of Justices of the apex court reserved judgment to a date that will be communicated to parties after the adoption of all briefs filed in the matter.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos had, in a unanimous decision in December last year, upheld the victory of Otti at the polls, saying that it conformed with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The appellate court ruled that petitions brought by the appellants lacked in merit.

Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Okey Ahiwe as well as the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenikeand and his party had, in their appeals asked the apex court to set aside the judgement of the lower court that affirmed the election of Otti of the Labour Party as Abia state governor.

…Details latter

