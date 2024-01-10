As Nigerians await the newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to announce his Deputy, many odds are in favour of a 38-years-ld All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in the State, Hon. Dr. Akinwolere Thomas.

Babajide is one of the strongest allies of President Bola Tinubu and supports his presidential ambition. He is also a strong voice for the youths in Ondo State.

He is the Director General of the Coalition of Support Groups for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (COSGABAT) with over 300 support groups nationwide under his watch.

Dr. Babajide also hails from Ondo Central Senatorial District, precisely Ondo Town of Ondo West which is seen as crucial and has always determined where the pendulum swings in terms of election results in the history of Ondo State.

If Governor Aiyedatiwa is seeking to run for another term in office, he will definitely seek the support of large voters in Ondo Central, Babajide will play a key role to ensure it materializes.

Recently, the immediate past councillor of Ward 8 Ondo West Local Government Area in Ondo State, Hon Adekunle Fela who led other grassroots APC leaders advised the Governor to consider Babajide as his Deputy as a way of securing the political future of the APC in Ondo State and also to solidify his mandate, especially in Ondo West which is a major stronghold for our party during elections.

“Before now, we have made it known that whoever will be chosen to deputize the new Governor, must be selected from Ondo Town and must also be a youth who understands the dynamics of our great party and is also passionate about public service.

“Hence, all party faithful, stalwarts and stakeholders in Ondo West of Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ondo State have agreed on the choice of our son, Hon. (Dr) Akinwolere Babajide Thomas (Honoris Causa) popularly known as APATA to emerge as the next Deputy Governor of Ondo State for the remainder of this administration”, Fela said.

He said the choice of Babajide choice is informed by the need for the party to engage the youths and also maintain political balance in Ondo State.

“In view of this, we look forward to the announcement of Hon. (Dr.) Akinwolere Babajide Thomas (APATA) as the next Deputy Governor of Ondo State”, he added

The National Chairman of the (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has reportedly endorsed Dr. Babajide for the position.

