The District Head of Tikau in Yobe State, Retired Colonel Muhammad Abdu, has praised the virtues of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly its efforts to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, the traditional ruler acknowledged that the current administration has made a good start and expressed hope that it would maintain its momentum.

Retired Colonel Abdu advised against allowing individuals of questionable character to have any influence in President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He described the president’s electoral success as a divine act, urging those challenging his victory to reconsider, as power comes from Allah and is bestowed upon whomever He chooses.

As a member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), he recognized Tinubu as a great leader and a man of integrity who genuinely cares for Nigeria and is willing to make sacrifices for its progress.

The traditional ruler, also known as the Wazirin Dazigau, suggested that if President Tinubu continues with the current pace of efforts to redirect the country, significant positive transformations would be achieved in all aspects.

He advised the president not to be discouraged by the tactics of propagandists and enemies of progress who do not have the best interests of Nigeria and its people at heart.

He encouraged the president to expand his focus to other sectors of the Nigerian economy to bring about order and further development.

“Anyone found guilty of financial crimes or other offences in Nigeria should not be spared, but should face appropriate penalties to serve as a deterrent to others.”

The retired military officer called on Nigerians, regardless of their religious, ethnic, and regional differences, to support the administration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in achieving its goals of transforming Nigeria.

