Former Acting Governor and one-time Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, His Excellency Rt. Hon Nestor Binabo, has passed away.

Binabo died in the early hours of Thursday at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Confirming his death in a WhatsApp post, one of his sons, Mr Binabo Momos, wrote, “I thought you’d pull through, Dad. But God knows best.”

It was revealed that the late Binabo had been battling an undisclosed ailment for the past year.

Binabo served as the governor of Bayelsa State from January 27, 2012, to February 14, 2012. He also held positions as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly during Chief Timiore Sylva’s administration. He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The deceased hailed from Okumbiri in Sagbama Local Government Area.

