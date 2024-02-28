Not fewer than 20 boarding school students from across 3 LGAs in Yobe state have been confirmed dead from suspected outbreak of meningitis.

The affected LGAs according to the authorities in the state are: Potiskum, Fika and Fune which are regarded as the worst hit by severe hot weather particularly at this time of the year.

The development has therefore created apprehension and palpable fear among residents of the three local government areas particularly those who have children and wards in boarding secondary schools.

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord while the bacterial or viral infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord usually causes the swelling.

A reliable source disclosed that the deaths were recorded in Government Science Technical College, Government Girls Science Technical College and Federal Government Girls College, all located in Potiskum Local government.

While confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Sani Idriss, said 20 students have so far died from the disease suspected to be meningitis.

According to him, the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has directed the State Ministry of Education to temporarily relocate to Potiskum in response to the outbreak, adding that several students have already been admitted to the Potiskum Specialist Hospital.

While stating that ‘‘This disease is from God and you can’t run away from it once it comes. We must wake up to fight this outbreak to curtail it from spreading to other areas.”

According to him, “After this outbreak hit the Government Science Technical College Potiskum and other two secondary schools, I, as Commissioner, my Permanent Secretary, and the Executive Secretary of the State Science Technical Board as well as the Chairman of the Teaching Service Board have relocated to Potiskum temporarily.”

The Commissioner added that, ‘‘I had a meeting with the principals of these three secondary schools to join hands together and fight this disease. We have parked our ambulances in all these schools for emergency cases.”

“We also assigned three teachers to work for three hours in the classes checking the conditions of these students who are not affected,” he added.

Muhammad Idriss added that, ‘‘After three hours, another three teachers will take over from them checking the health condition of these unaffected students asking them if they are not feeling fine or have new reactions in their bodies.”

He stressed that,”We are doing this 24-hour service as proactive measures to ensure that we curtail this disease.”

He also disclosed that; “At least 17 students have died in two secondary schools belonging to the Yobe State government while one lady from the Federal Government Girls College also died as a result of this disease.”

On the total number of students affected by the disease, Dr Idriss said; ‘‘I cannot give you the number of the affected students now because there are students who are in isolation centres in their schools.”

He added that,”We also have some students who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital due to their health conditions.”

According to him, ‘‘We received a report that this disease has spread to some schools in Fika and Fune LGAs but so far, we have a record of 20 students who died in both primary and secondary schools in the state after finding new cases in Gadaka and Jajere villages who are under Fika and Fune LGAs.”

The Commissioner added that, ‘‘His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni had directed the Ministry of Health to send their medical team (Doctors and Technicians ) to investigate the cause of this outbreak and provide drugs and other medication. We thank God they (students) are doing well, we are hoping that things will get better.”

Emphasising the importance of ensuring the well-being of all students and finding effective remedies for those affected, the Commissioner said that temporary isolation centres should be set up in schools immediately to provide affected students with first aid treatment.”

He further added; “We have temporarily relocated to Potiskum until all the students are in good health. We established temporary isolation centres. Ensuring their well-being is our responsibility. So we will not relent in providing all the necessary support”.

Reports gathered have it that many of the affected students currently on admission at the Specialist Hospital in Potiskum are responding to treatment and will be discharged any moment soon.

As the heat is gradually setting in, people are advised to ensure that there is ventilation around the house especially at night in order to allow enough breeze to circulate and avoid a choked environment.