The independent national electoral Commision (INEC), has declared Hon. Mark Bako Useni of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of supplementary election for Takum Donga and Ussa federal constituency.

Hon. Useni scored 25929 votes to defeat the incumbent Riman Shaulu of the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP who pulled 25350 votes while Hon. Instifanus Gbana of the People’s Democratic party PDP got 20234 votes.

The returning officer, Prof. Luka Juma who announced the result in Takum, venue of the collation center also commended key players in the exercise for ensuring a violence free re-run in the area.

Nigerian Tribune reports that, Hon. Mark Useni is currently a third term member representing Takum II in the Taraba State House of Assembly.

Also Read: Population census: Anambra council boss asks communities to assist enumerators

Reacting to the victory, Hon Useni commended the courage and trust of people of his constituency for electing him to the upper chamber of the house of Representatives.

While promising to deliver on the mandate, the rep- elect urged his fellow contestants to join hands with him to serve the constituency better. He also promised to give priority to the return of Internal Displaced Persons IDPs within the area to enable them resume their farm businesses.