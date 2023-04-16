Osun state chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress(OPC) has appointed the erstwhile secretary of the group in the state,Comrade Aboderin Adeyemi Emmanuel as the new coordinator of the state.

Adeyemi,is a Masters Degree holder (MSC)Political Science,Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile Ife,Osun state.

Adeyemi’s appointment as the new coordinator of the state was unanimously confirmed by the highest decision making organ of the organization,National Executive Council(NEC)and National the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Oodua People’s Congress.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the OPC, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin,stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

“This is to inform the public that the National Executive Council (NEC) had approved the appointment of Comrade Aboderin Adeyemi Emmanuel,as the new coordinator of the Osun state chapter of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC)

“The appointment came as a result of the OPC’s leadership desire to sustain the ideals of promoting the core values of the organization.

While accepting the new position, Comrade Adeyemi described his new assignment as a call to higher responsibility, saying the position of a coordinator of a state like Osun is a new opportunity for him to serve the state.

“From my educational background and experience as a journalist,I, without any iota of doubt, humbly accepted my new appointment as the Osun state coordinator of our noble organization,and I think it is an opportunity for me to bring my years of experiences to bear in the affairs of the Osun state OPC and I am very determined to raise the bar of leadership and service delivery.

“I thank the leadership of the Congress for counting me worthy of this position.

“And I want to assure them that I will continue to protect the interest of the organization making it more vibrant than how it was”.