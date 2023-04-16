Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has described his electoral victory at the just concluded Senatorial Election as one ordained by God.

The governor, however dedicated his victory in the election to God and the people of the Sokoto South Senatorial district.

Tambuwal while speaking with journalists shortly after his declaration as the Senator elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, assured the people of this Senatorial district adequate representation.

He promised to used his vast experience as a three-term member of the Federal House of Representatives to bring development to the people of the Sokoto South Senatorial district.

“I am by the grace of God going back to the National Assembly for the fourth term. I was in the National Assembly for unbroken times where I serves as a principal officer and eventually as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Going to the red chamber is like moving back to same terrain where I already have the experience.

“The happenings there will not be a new thing as it is what I already get used to and will deployed all my acquired experience for the benefits of my people”

The governor however used the opportunity to appeal to politician in the state to always allow the will of the people to prevail in every circumstance.

He said, ” I am sure you journalist in the state knows the kind of intensive interest put into this by some politician in the state.

“Some people arrogate power of God to themselves thinking they can choose whoever they like to any position they like, forgetting that only God gives and take power” he added.