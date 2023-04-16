As the 2023 National Population Commission’s census exercise draws nearer, the Transition Committee Chairman for Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Prince Neville Uchendu has called on the people of the fifteen communities in Orumba South to give necessary support and assistance to the population census enumeration officials and other adhoc staff in the area.

Speaking at the Council Secretariat Umunze, over the weekend, during the census sensitization exercise, Prince Uchendu who reminded the people of Orumba South of the importance of the exercise in sharing the Nation’s resources and opportunities, enjoined stakeholders in various communities in the area to mobilize their people for the exercise.

The Council boss assured the census workers of adequate security throughout their stay in Orumba South and commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his practical efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property of Ndi Anambra.

Prince Uchendu while calling on the people of Orumba South to come out en-masse to be counted during the census exercise, urged youths of the area to shun acts capable of causing problems during the exercise but rather cooperate with the officials to ensure a hitch free exercise.

In their separate interview with Nigerian Tribune, the Comptroller of the National Population Commission in Orumba South, Mrs. Gladys Okereke and a trained facilitator, Mr. Emenike Nnadum, pleaded with the people of Orumba South to comply with all the requisite guidelines for the census exercise and assured them of a thorough and comprehensive work.