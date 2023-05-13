Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organization that monitors and reports Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, has urged the Federal and State Governments to subsidize the differences in the prices of air tickets of Nigerian 2023 intending Hajj pilgrims.

The appeal was coming as a result of an announcement by the commission on Saturday that it has increased $250 in the flight tickets of the 2023 Hajj intending pilgrims due to the closure of Sudan airspace because of the ongoing war in the North African country.

It was gathered that the 2023 Hajj fare was based on airlifting Nigerian pilgrims through Sudan airspace to Saudi Arabia, whereby flight ticket prices were calculated based on the number of flight hours to Saudi Arabia via Sudanese airspace.

“Having paid the approved Hajj fare, we know Nigerian Muslims or Nigerian intending pilgrims would have to pay the differences in the air tickets if time permits; but we are worried that with less than 10 days to the commencement of airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, asking pilgrims to pay the difference at this time will definitely derail the airlift exercise.

A statement made available to journalists by the national coordinator of the CSO Ibrahim Muhammad at the weekend said, “We are appealing to the Federal and State Governments to liaise with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and offer to settle the differences for the respective number of pilgrims from their states in the event that Sudan airspace remains closed before the commencement of airlift.

“We appeal that the Federal Government takes 50 per cent while States pay the balance of 50 per cent for the numbers of intending pilgrims from their states.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved Saudi-based Flynas and other Nigerian airlines including Max Air, Air Peace, Azman Air, Aero Contractors, Arik Air and Value Jet to fly Nigerian pilgrims.

While the first five were selected to fly pilgrims from the 36 states and FCT, Arik and Value Jet were selected to offer charter services to pilgrims travelling through private tour operators.

‘So far, only Saudi’s Flynas agreed to airlift the pilgrims at the pre–Sudan crisis air ticket price. Flynas is to transport 28, 515. The local airliners that demand for upward review of air tickets are Max Air with 16,326 allocations, Air Peace with 11,348, Azman Air with 8,660 and Aero Contractors with 7,833 leaving the fate of the remaining 44, 167 States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards pilgrims in apparent uncertainty.

The closure of the Sudanese airspace will compel airlines to fly through longer routes to Saudi Arabia which will take approximately 7 hours instead of the usual 4 hours plus. This unfortunate development has added another 2 to 3 hours of flight time to the existing airlift cost template for Nigerian Intending pilgrims.

The increase in air tickets comes after pilgrims have completed the payment of Hajj fares as announced by NAHCON.





“While we commend the Federal Government’s efforts in evacuating Nigerians who are stranded in Sudan, we appeal to the government to extend the same gesture to Nigerian intending pilgrims by subsidizing the 2023 Hajj air ticket,” the CSO said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Election Tribunal: 5 prayers Obi seeks in petition against Tinubu’s victory

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the…

OFFCUT: ‘I pay 48k per month for electricity’, Nigerians rank electricity most annoying bill

In an online teaser posted by Tribune Online, which cut across various social media users, Nigerians were asked to mention…

Rema makes Guinness World record with ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian music star, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, has made it to the Guinness World Book of…

How Buhari betrayed me after winning election —Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa State, was a four-time guber aspirant in…

Saudi Arabia to propose ‘biggest offer ever’ to lure suspended Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi appears to be leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer and could be heading to Saudi Arabia in…

Rising ethnic tension between Hausa and Fulani

THE cultural and ethnic melding of Northern Nigeria’s Hausa and the Fulani people is so deep, solabyrinthine, so time-honored, and…