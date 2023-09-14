National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Thursday, concluded a three-day post-2023 Hajj debriefing exercise to review this year’s Hajj operation.

The exercise, according to a release from the commission’s Information and Publication Unit, afforded all the operation committees set up for the 2023 Hajj operations to discuss the challenges they faced as well as proffer solutions for future operations.

The chairman of the occasion, who doubles as the NAHCON’s Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleman Momoh commended the planning division of the Hajj body for convening the session.

According to Sheikh Momoh, the session gave everyone the chance to discuss and brainstorm on the way forward to improve service delivery for Nigerian pilgrims.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Administration/Human Resources, Dr Ibrahim Sodangi, expressed appreciation to the organisers for a job well done.

He reiterated the need for all staff of the commission to rededicate themselves to duty by working diligently for effective service delivery and success of subsequent Hajj operations.

The release informed that a 10-man committee headed by the Director, Inspectorate and Compliance, Alhaji Alidu Shuti, was constituted to review all the presentations and recommendations made by the various working committees for the management for further necessary action.

