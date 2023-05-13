The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election in Ogun State, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, has cried out over alleged threat to his life.

Adebutu, who spoke exclusively on Friday to Saturday Tribune from exile outside the country, said the alert became necessary following withdrawal of personnel from the Department of State Services (DSS) attached to him.

Recall that Adebutu polled 262, 383 votes in the last gubernatorial election as a runner-up to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who scored 276, 298 votes and declared winner of the poll.

However, the PDP candidate has since filed a petition before the state’s Governorship Election Petition Tribunal challenging the declaration of Abiodun as winner of the election.

According to him, since approaching the tribunal to challenge the conduct of the election which he believed he won, an admixture of persuasion and subtle threats had been employed to force him to withdraw the petition.

He said with his security details, particularly the DSS personnel, withdrawn and the police contingent attached to him scaled down considerably, he has been exposed to danger.

Specifically, he said he was in possession of credible intelligence that attempts were being made to either scurry him away through veiled kidnap or take him out of circulation.

“God will not allow their evil plans for us to materialise. That is why I have decided to proceed on self exile for my own safety,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to keep praying for him, just as expressed the confidence that the judiciary will dispense justice in the petition filed by him.

“The good people of Ogun State should remain calm and collected as there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Justice delayed is not going to be justice denied. That, I can assure them,” Adebutu said.

