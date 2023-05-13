The African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate in Kogi state Hon. Leke Abejide has debunked insinuations and hints being spread around that he has stepped down or merged with another political party.

Abejide in a statement on Saturday said, “It has come to my knowledge that there are speculations and some media announcements sponsored by some individuals in Kogi state, claiming that I, Rt. Hon. Leke Abejide, the Kogi African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate has stepped down based on some unfounded instructions, negotiations, or merger to support APC in Kogi State, which I did not”.

“I am here stating that all the rumours that are out there purportedly being sold by some people in some quarters are nothing but false.

“Kogi State ADC is not collapsing its structure into supporting another candidate or the ruling party. As the candidate of the party, I have not stepped down for any candidate, we are not stepping down for anybody, and we are not going to step down for anybody, this is the time to rescue Kogi State.

“There has not been any formal meeting between Kogi State ADC and any political party as such, to say that we are on a round-table discussing withdrawal or stepping down from the gubernatorial race”.

He stated that nothing would make him step down or withdraw from the race, as he is in the race to win.

“Everything about the Kogi state election is about the interest of the people and the State at large. It is about our future and it is about electing a governor that is very independent and understands the nitty-gritty of the state”.

“I want to appeal to the people of Kogi state and our esteemed supporters this is the right time to rescue Kogi state and give the state a new breath of freshness.

“I am ready and willing to lead from the front to the end, as we are not stepping down,” he said.

