The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its State Councils across the federation to commence mobilisation of their members in preparation for the proposed nationwide withdrawal of all service in protest against fuel subsidy removal.

Letter from NLC headquarters in Abuja, signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugboaja, to chairpersons of State Councils reads;

“You will recall that arising from the National Executive Council meeting held on 2nd June, 2023, it was decided that Congress will embark on a nationwide action and withdrawal of services, against the fraudulent increase in the hike of fuel across the thirty-six states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT.

“Please be informed that the nationwide action will commence on Wednesday, 7th June, 2023. To this effect, we request that all State Chairpersons should mobilise workers for the action and ensure full compliance with the directives as services in both the public and private sector are expected to be fully withdrawn by Wednesday. All State Chairpersons are expected to fully abide by the decisions of the National Executive Council.”

