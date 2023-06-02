Renowned lawyer and rights activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo, OON, has described the proposed subsidy removal by the newly inaugurated government led by President Bola Tinubu, as a welcome development.

He equally slammed critics for using his 2015 comments on subsidy to oppose the recent announcement by Tinubu.

Ajulo, who was the National Secretary of the Labour Party in 2015 had opposed the statement of the new President who leveraged the 10th remembrance event of the Late Professor Bala Usman to lobby the then President Muhammadu Buhari to remove subsidy in 2016.

The 2015 statement was exhumed owing to the current stance of the former LP’s Secretary on the recent announcement of subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ajulo, who was recently honoured by the outgone President, President Muhammadu Buhari, with the National Honour of Officer of the Order of Niger, reacting to the issue in a statement on Friday said his stance on subsidy removal in 2015 was as valid as his stance now in 2023.

He said the country has gone through different phases between now and then, saying the present realities warrant the total removal of fuel subsidy to save the country from sinking into deep financial problems.

He said; “I think every discerning mind should appreciate the President for exhibiting strong will.

“I am personally saying this because he has remained committed to his advocacy on subsidy removal since 2015.

“He unequivocally campaigned on the mandate without fear and he was voted by Nigerians with that in mind.

“I can say that the President meant well for Nigerians if only for the fact that he is resolute in his advocacy without the fear whose horse is gored.”