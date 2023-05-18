The ongoing nationwide strike action embarked upon by the national resident medical doctors in the country on Wednesday suffered a setback at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital Complex, Osogbo as the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved all their outstanding demands.

At the meeting attended by the leadership of the medical union and management of the teaching hospital, Governor Adeleke approved with immediate effect the payment of hazard allowance for clinical and non-clinical workers in the service of the state teaching hospital.

The governor has equally approved payment of a percentage of residency training allowance for residency doctors for the same hospital on an annual basis.

The President of the medical union, Dr John Ojo however charged Governor Adeleke to look into all other operational issues raised by the union with immediate effect.

He also charged the medical workers to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by re-dedicating themselves to excellent service delivery.

However, our reporter gathered that resident doctors at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-ife joined the strike action.

As a result of this, the hospital activities are now in total paralysis as most patients were left unattended while new patients were not allowed into the hospital premises.

